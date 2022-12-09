RIMOUSKI, Que. — Lyam Jacques scored the winner, Frédéric Brunet added the insurance marker and the Rimouski Oceanic came back to defeat the Sherbrooke Phoenix 6-4 on Thursday.

The Oceanic went down 3-1 late in the first period before finding their footing and scoring three unanswered goals to take a 4-3 lead into the third.

After Phoenix centre Justin Gill tied it 1:26 into the final frame, Jacques answered at 8:02 before Brunet scored an empty netter with five seconds left.

Maxime Coursol, with a goal and an assist, Xavier Filion, William Dumoulin and Shawn Pearson provided the rest of the offence for Rimouski (14-15-1). Gabriel Robert allowed three goals on 10 shots before making way for Patrik Hamrla who stopped 17 shots in two periods of play.

Israël Mianscum, Ethan Gauthier and Cole Huckins also scored for Sherbrooke (19-7-1-2). Samuel St-Hilaire made 13 saves.

---

HUSKIES 6 VOLTIGEURS 5 (OT)

DRUMMONDVILLE, QUE. — Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored the game-winning goal 1:02 into overtime as Rouyn-Noranda (16-11-1-1) edged Drummondville (15-13-1). Daniil Bourash recorded a hat trick in the win while Benjamin Brunelle and Mathis Perron added the others.

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 ARMADA 4 (SO)

HALIFAX — Owen Phillips scored the shootout winner in the eighth round to help Halifax (18-7-2-1) escape past Blainville-Boisbriand (10-17-1-2). Brady James stopped 7-of-8 shots in the shootout while Markus Vidicek scored in the third round of the victory.

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 EAGLES 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Gatineau built an early 4-0 lead and withstood a Cape Breton (9-15-2-1) comeback effort earn the victory. The Olympiques (16-10-3-1) scored all four of their goal in the opening period while the Eagles scored two of their three in the final frame.

---

WILDCATS 3 TITAN 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Hugo Marcil scored to cap a two-goal run from Moncton (13-11-0-2) early in the second and the Wildcats held on to beat Acadie-Bathurst (10-14-3-2). Etienne Morin tied it at 2-2 3:03 into the second period for Moncton.

