QMJHL roundup: MacGillivray nets winner as Titan topple Drakkar

BATHURST, N.B. — Cory MacGillivray's third-period goal at 16:31 snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to a 4-3 victory over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Centre Regional K.C. Irving.

Dawson Sharkey, Matthew McRae and Robert Orr also scored for the Titan (27-27-3-3), who were outshot 32-28.

Justin Poirier scored twice for the East Division-leading Drakkar (48-9-2-1), while Isaac Dufort netted a single.

The Titan led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third. Both teams went 1-for-4 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

TIGRES 3 ISLANDERS 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Alexis Bourque's goal at 11:17 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the Victoriaville Tigres to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Charlottetown Islanders.

Maël Lavigne and Eliott Simard also scored for the Tigres (38-17-4-0), who outshot the Islanders 30-27.

James Swan and Cole Huckins scored for the Islanders (24-29-4-2).

---

OCEANIC 3 REMPARTS 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Charle Truchon's third-period goal at 1:19 snapped a 2-2 deadlock and lifted the Rimouski Oceanic to a 3-2 win over the visiting Quebec Remparts.

Alexandre Blais and Lyam Jacques also scored for the Oceanic (31-24-5-0), who outshot the Remparts 33-31.

Nathan Quinn and Julien Beland scored for the Remparts (19-36-4-0), who led 2-1 after the first period but were tied 2-2 heading into the third.

---

OLYMPIQUES 7 ARMADA 2

GATINEAU, Que. — Alexander Gaudio scored three goals as the Gatineau Olympiques defeated the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 7-2.

Emile Dubois, Justin Dumais, Thomas Chafe and Sander Wold also scored for the Olympiques (23-30-4-4).

Justin Carbonneau scored twice for the Armada (27-27-4-1).

---

MOOSEHEADS 7 SEA DOGS 1

HALIFAX, N.S. — Jan Sprynar scored twice and added an assist as the Halifax Mooseheads rolled over the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 7-1.

Markus Vidicek, Luke McPhee, Jack Martin, Mathieu Cataford and Logan Crosby also scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (39-15-7-1), who were ahead 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Tyler Peddler scored for the Sea Dogs (17-34-5-3), who were outshot 41-30.

---

WILDCATS 5 EAGLES 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Alex Mercier and Natan Grenier each had a goal and assist as the Moncton Wildcats grounded the visiting Cape Breton Eagles 5-2.

Julius Sumpf, Gabe Smith and Miles Mueller also scored for the Wildcats (33-19-4-3), who outshot the Eagles 32-30.

Cam Squires and Miles Mueller scored for the Eagles (30-26-1-2), who trailed 3-1 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third.

---

HUSKIES 3 SAGUENEENS 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Bill Zonnon scored three goals, including two in the first seven minutes of the game, and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies hung on to defeat the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 3-1.

Zonnon scored at 1:20 and 6:50 of the first, and at 19:18 of the third into an empty net, and in-between let netminder William Rousseau do the rest for the West Division-leading Huskies (40-14-1-4).

Craig Armstrong scored for the Sagueneens (29-24-4-3), who outshot the Huskies 34-30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.