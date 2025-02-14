BAIE-COMEAU, Que. - Matyas Melovsky put away the game-winning goal at 14:38 of the third period as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 2-1 on Friday in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Raoul Boilard had the other goal for Baie-Comeau (28-19-4) as goaltender Lucas Beckman made 38 saves.

Samuel Rousseau scored for Rouyn-Noranda (28-14-8), while Samuel Meloche stopped 34 shots.

---

FOREURS 7 TIGRES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Philippe Veilleux and Noah Reinhart had two goals apiece as Val-d'Or routed the Tigres.

Donovan Arsenault, Nathan Brisson and Hemrick Carbonneau rounded out the attack for the Foreurs (21-25-5).

Thomas Gagnon and Thomas Paquet replied for Victoriaville (12-35-4).

---

TITAN 5 CATARACTES 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Dawson Sharkey had a hat trick as the Titan sank Shawinigan.

Colby Huggan and Emile Perron chipped in for Acadie-Bathurst (26-22-2).

Kody Dupuis and Brogan McNeil scored for the Cataractes (28-18-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.