QMJHL roundup: Mercer earns shutout for Voltigeurs in win over Sea Dogs

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Riley Mercer posted a 21-save shutout for the Drummondville Voltigeurs in a 3-0 win over the Saint John Sea Dogs in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League on Wednesday.

Justin Larose, Ethan Gauthier and Yan Gaudreau scored goals for Drummondville atop the QMJHL's Western Conference at 26-8-2-2.

Goalie Charles-Edward Gravel stopped 33 shots for Saint John (16-21-0-0) on a five-game losing streak.

PHOENIX 3 FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Olivier Dubois led Sherbrooke to victory with a goal and two assists.

Louis-Alex Tremblay and Hugo Primeau also scored for the Phoenix (20-11-2-3) while goalie Linards Feldbergs contributed 28 saves to the win.

Noah Reinhart scored the lone goal for Val-D'Or (13-18-3-1). Goaltender Emilie Beaunoyer turned away 21 of 24 shots.

ISLANDERS 3 TITAN 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Ross Campbell's goal at 13:52 of the third period stood up as the winner for Charlottetown.

Campbell had two assists and Simon Hughes and Matthew Butler also scored for the Islanders (14-19-2-1). Nicolas Ruccia stopped 31 of 33 shots in Charlottetown's net.

Louis-François Bélanger and Alexandre Lallier were goal scorers for Acadie-Bathurst (20-13-1-1). Titan netminder Joshua Fleming made 30 saves in the loss.

REMPARTS 3 SAGUENEENS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Jayden Rousseau scored the game-winner for the Remparts with two minutes seven seconds remaining in the game.

Justin Cote had a goal and an assist and Nathan Quinn also scored for Quebec (15-18-1-2). Remparts goalie Benjamin Lelievre repelled 22 of 24 shots for the win.

His Sagueneens counterpart Raphael Précourt turned away 25 of 28 shots.

Maxim Masse scored twice for Chicoutimi (21-7-3-5), including one with 45 seconds left in regulation.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.