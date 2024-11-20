QUEBEC — Julius Sumpf scored three goals and the Moncton Wildcats downed the Quebec Remparts 7-4 in a feisty Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League matchup on Wednesday.

Caleb Desnoyers scored and contributed a pair of assists for the Wildcats (17-3-2), while Simon Mullen added a goal midway through the third period.

The Remparts (8-13-3) got a hat trick from Locic Goyette, plus a goal and an assist from Thomas Auger as they dropped a fifth straight game.

Tempers flared on both sides of the puck throughout the game and officials doled out five roughing penalties as well as two calls for unsportsmanlike conduct.

---

OCEANIC 2 ARMADA 1

RIMOUSKI, QUE. -- Quinn Kennedy put away the game-winner 15:52 into the third period as Rimouski took a 2-1 victory over Blainville-Boisbriand (12-9-1). The result stretched the Oceanic's (16-6-1) win streak to six games.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 DRAKKAR 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, QUE. -- Lucas Beckman made 31 saves, backstopping Drummondville to a 5-2 win over Baie-Comeau (15-7-1). The Voltigeurs (17-5-2) utilized a potent power play, going 2 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

ISLANDERS 3 CATARACTES 2

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. -- Nathan Leek and Zackary Plamondon each had a goal and an assist as Charlottetown (7-13-2) edged Shawinigan 3-2. Owen Bresson stopped 28 of the 31 shots he faced for the Cataractes (12-10-0).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.