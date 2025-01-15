QMJHL roundup: Mooseheads edge Oceanic in OT, Phoenix soar over Cataractes

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Braeden MacPhee scored in overtime and the Halifax Mooseheads rallied for a 3-2 win over the Rimouski Oceanic in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Caylen Blake and Antoine Fontaine also scored for the Mooseheads (13-21-6), who fell behind 1-0 early in the first period.

The Oceanic (26-10-3) got goals from Jacob Mathieu and Maxime Coursol.

Halifax goalie Jacob Steinman stopped 39 of the 41 shots he faced and Mathis Langevin made 22 saves.

---

PHOENIX 5 CATARACTES 2

SHERBROOKE, QUE. -- Five unanswered goals powered Sherbrooke (22-13-5) to a decisive 5-2 win over Shawinigan (23-15-2). Mavrick Lachance led the Phoenix with two goals, while Hugo Primeau scored once and contributed two assists.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.