QMJHL roundup: Mooseheads edge Oceanic in OT, Phoenix soar over Cataractes
RIMOUSKI, Que. — Braeden MacPhee scored in overtime and the Halifax Mooseheads rallied for a 3-2 win over the Rimouski Oceanic in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Wednesday.
Caylen Blake and Antoine Fontaine also scored for the Mooseheads (13-21-6), who fell behind 1-0 early in the first period.
The Oceanic (26-10-3) got goals from Jacob Mathieu and Maxime Coursol.
Halifax goalie Jacob Steinman stopped 39 of the 41 shots he faced and Mathis Langevin made 22 saves.
---
PHOENIX 5 CATARACTES 2
SHERBROOKE, QUE. -- Five unanswered goals powered Sherbrooke (22-13-5) to a decisive 5-2 win over Shawinigan (23-15-2). Mavrick Lachance led the Phoenix with two goals, while Hugo Primeau scored once and contributed two assists.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.