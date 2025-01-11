QUEBEC — Nathan Quinn's goal at 16:32 of the third period snapped a 3-3 deadlock and lifted the Quebec Remparts to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Centre Videotron.

Justin Côté, Mathias Loiselle and Ryan Howard also scored for the Remparts (17-19-1-2), who outshot the visitors 30-19. Jayden Rousseau and Peter Valent chipped in with two assists apiece.

Skogen Schrott, Alexis Mathieu and Matyas Melovsky scored once for the Drakkar (21-15-2-1), who trailed 2-1 after the first period but went into the third tied 3-3. Justin Poirier had two assists for the Drakkar.

The Drakkar went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Remparts were 1-for-5.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

FOREURS 4 OLYMPIQUES 3

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jordan Labelle's power-play goal at 5:12 of the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Val-d'Or Foreurs edged the visiting Gatineau Olympiques 4-3.

Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte, Philippe Veilleux and Noah Reinhart also scored for the Foreurs (14-19-3-1), who outshot the visitors 26-20. Evan Depatie, Samuel Fiala, Alix Durocher and Veilleux all chipped in with two assists.

Justin Boisselle, Isaiah Parent and Jérémie Dumas-Larouche scored for the Olympiques (9-22-5-3). Julien Paille had two assists.

---

HUSKIES 6 WILDCATS 5

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Lars Steiner scored the game-winning goal with only 1:23 left in the third period as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies edged the visiting Moncton Wildcats 6-5.

Rémi Gélinas, Bill Zonnon and Steiner all scored twice for the West Division-leading Huskies (22-9-2-5), who were outshot 41-33.

Juraj Pekarcik scored three goals for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (30-6-2-0), while Markus Vidicek and Vincent Collard netted singles.

---

CATARACTES 4 SAGUENEENS 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Kody Dupuis scored twice, including once into an empty net, as the Shawinigan Cataractes trimmed the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-2.

Vince Elie and Matvei Gridin also scored for the Cataractes (23-14-0-2), who outshot the visitors 33-32.

Alex Huang and Peteris Bulans scored for the Sagueneens (21-9-3-5), who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

---

OCEANIC 6 TITAN 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Jonathan Fauchon and Jacob Mathieu each had a goal and assist as the visiting Rimouski Oceanic rolled over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6-2.

Alexandre Blais, Lou Levesque, Thomas Belzil and Mael St-Denis (empty-netter) also scored for the East Division-leading Oceanic (26-10-0-2), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third. Mathieu Cataford chipped in with three assists.

Dawson Sharkey and Colby Huggan scored for the Titan (20-15-1-1), who were outshot 41-29.

---

EAGLES 5 VOLTIGEURS 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Joseph Henneberry had a goal and two assists, Cam Squires had three assists, and the Cape Breton Eagles charged past the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-2.

Tomas Lavoie, Alexandre Guy, Andrew Brown and Jacob Newcombe also scored for the Eagles (19-14-4-1), who outshot the visitors 45-36. Cole Burbidge chipped in with two assists.

Adam Cavallin and Nathan Baril scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (27-9-2-2), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

Both teams went 1-for-4 on the power play.

---

SEA DOGS 4 MOOSEHEADS 3 (OT)

HALIFAX, N.S. — Tyler Peddle scored on the power play with 40 seconds left in overtime to lift the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs to a 4-3 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads.

Olivier Groulx scored all three regulation-time goals for the Sea Dogs (17-21-0-0), while William Yared chipped in with two helpers.

Shawn Carrier, Braeden MacPhee and Owen Phillips scored for the Mooseheads (11-21-6-0), who were outshot 41-30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2025.