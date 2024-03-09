QMJHL roundup: Oceanic rally to knock off Armada in shootout

RIMOUSKI, Que. — The Rimouski Oceanic scored twice in the final 30 seconds of the third period to tie the game, then scored three goals in a five-round shootout to win it, beating the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-3 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Maxime Coursol scored twice for the Oceanic (34-24-5-0), who were outshot 34-22. Alexandre Blais chipped in with a goal and two assists.

Jonathan Fauchon scored twice for the visiting Armada (28-28-4-2). Justin Carbonneau also scored for the Armada, who led 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

The Armada went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Oceanic went 1-for-3.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

CATARACTES 3 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jiri Klima's power-play goal at 7:24 of the third period proved to be the winner as the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes edged the Val-d'Or Foreurs 3-2.

Alexis Bonefon and Felix Lacerte also scored for the Cataractes (26-31-3-1), who outshot the Foreurs 34-25.

Alexandre Guy and Tommy Bouchard scored for the Foreurs (15-42-3-2).

---

SAGUENEENS 5 DRAKKAR 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Jeremy D'Astous scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens beat the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5-3.

Emile Duquet, Alex Huang and Alexis Morin also scored for the Sagueneens (31-24-4-3), who were outshot 44-32.

Justin Poirier, Isaac Dufort and Zachary Lessard scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (49-10-2-1).

---

REMPARTS 3 OLYMPIQUES 2 (SO)

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Xavier Lebel scored twice in regulation and his Quebec Remparts scored twice in a three-round shootout to edge the visiting Gatineau Olympiques.

Daniel Agostino chipped in with two assists for the Remparts (21-37-4-0).

Sander Wold scored both goals for the Olympiques (23-30-4-6), including a third-period marker at 6:24 that tied the game at 2-2.

---

EAGLES 6 SEA DOGS 0

SYDNEY, N.S. — Cam Squires scored two goals and added two assists as the Cape Breton Eagles crushed the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 6-0.

Luke Patterson, Olivier Houde, Cam MacDonald and Jacob Newcombe also scored for the Eagles (34-26-1-2), who got shutout netminding from Nicolas Ruccia, who only had to make 11 saves.

Netminder Patrick Leaver stopped 22 of 28 shots for the Sea Dogs (17-37-5-3).

The game was suspended in the third period due to a "medical emergency."

The QMJHL said it would have more details for fans as they become available.

---

WILDCATS 4 ISLANDERS 3 (OT)

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Adam Fortier-Gendron scored at 3:30 of overtime to lift the visiting Moncton Wildcats to a 4-3 win over the Charlottetown Islanders.

Miles Mueller, Etienne Morin and Julius Sumpf also scored for the Wildcats (35-19-4-3), who were outshot 42-36.

Marcus Kearsey, Owen Conrad and Michael Horth scored for the Islanders (24-30-5-2). Horth's power-play goal at 18:53 of the third period tied the game at 3-3 and forced overtime.

---

PHOENIX 3 HUSKIES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Charles-Antoine Beauregard's goal at 8:17 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 3-2 win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Israel Mianscum and Hugo Marcil also scored for the Phoenix (31-25-1-5), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.

Alex Carr scored both goals for the West Division-leading Huskies (41-15-1-4), who outshot the visitors 44-17.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024.