GATINEAU, Que. — Olivier Dubois had a two-point game but it was his goal at 11:26 of the second period that stood up as the winner as the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix defeated the Gatineau Olympiques 4-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Mavrick Lachance, Alexis Doucet and Jakub Hujer also scored for the Phoenix, who led 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

Nathan Lévesque, William Labranche and Jérémie Minville scored for the Olympiques, who were outshot 36-21 on home ice.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

MOOSEHEADS 9 TITAN 1

ACADIE-BATHURST, Que. — Brody Fournier and Cade Moser each scored twice as the Halifax Mooseheads crushed the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 9-1.

Jake Todd, David Moravec, Lou Lévesque, Logan Crosby and Braeden MacPhee each netted singles for the visiting Mooseheads.

Colby Huggan scored for the Titan.

---

SAGUENEENS 8 REMPARTS 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Alexis Morin scored twice as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens defeated the visiting Québec Remparts 8-3.

Jonathan Prud'homme, Alex Huang, Samuel Vachon, Émile Duquet, Jérémy Leroux and Craig Armstrong also scored for the Sagueneens.

Zachary Marquis-Laflamme, Mikael Huchette and Nathan Plouffe scored for the Remparts.

---

ARMADA 4 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Jonathan Fauchon scored a goal and added two assists as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada beat the Victoriaville Tigres 4-1.

Alexis Bourque, Justin Carbonneau and Eliot Litalien also scored for the Armada.

Maxime Pellerin scored for the Tigres.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2023.