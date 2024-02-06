QMJHL roundup: Olympiques use power play to topple Titan

GATINEAU, Que. — Charles Boutin and Justin Boisselle each had a goal and two assists, and the Gatineau Olympiques scored three times on the power play to defeat the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-2 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Tuesday night.

Jeremie Minville also scored for the Olympiques (17-27-3-3), who trailed 1-0 after the first period. The teams were tied 1-1 heading into the third period at Centre Slush Puppie.

Louis-Francois Belanger scored twice for the Titan (23-21-3-2), who were outshot 39-18.

The Olympiques were 3-for-10 on the power play, while the Titan went 0-for-3.

POKE CHECKS: Two of the team's in this week's Canadian Hockey League Top 10 rankings are from the QMJHL. The Baie-Comeau Drakkar are ranked No. 3 overall, while the Drummondville Voltigeurs are ranked No. 5.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.