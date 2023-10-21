QMJHL roundup: Orr's three-point game lifts Titan past Islanders
BATHURST, N.B. — Robert Orr scored a goal and added two assists as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan defeated the visiting Charlottetown Islanders 4-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.
Joseph Henneberry, Drew Maddigan and Alexandre Lallier also scored for the Titan (6-6-0-0), who outshot the visitors 23-22.
Michael Horth and Ross Campbell scored for the Islanders (6-6-0-0), who went 1-for-1 on the power play. The Titan went 2-for-5.
The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 heading into the third.
Elsewhere in the QMJHL:
TIGRES 4 REMPARTS 1
QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Nikita Prishchepov had a goal and two assists as the visiting Victoriaville Tigres defeated the Quebec Remparts 4-1.
Pier-Olivier Roy, Maxime Pellerin and Justin Larose also scored for the Tigres (7-4-0-0).
Vsevolod Komarov scored for the Remparts (4-8-0-0).
SAGUENEENS 5 CATARACTES 3
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Maxim Masse had two goals and an assist as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens edged the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes 5-3.
Alexis Morin, Emmanuel Vermette and Emile Guite also scored for the Sagueneens (5-4-1-1).
Felix Lacerte, Brett Yuzik and Jordan Tourigny scored for the Cataractes (7-4-1-0).
MOOSEHEADS 5 FOREURS 1
HALIFAX, N.S. — Lou Levewsque had a goal and assist as the Halifax Mooseheads beat the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 5-1.
Brody Fournier, Markus Vidicek, Owen Phillips and David Moravec also scored for the Mooseheads (8-3-1-0).
Philippe Veilleux scored for the Foreurs (5-5-0-1).
WILDCATS 5 SEA DOGS 1
SAINT JOHN, N.S. — Preston Lounsbury scored twice as the visiting Moncton Wildcats defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-1.
Caleb Desnoyers, Alex Mercier and Yoan Loshing also scored for the Wildcats (7-3-1-0).
Danny Akkouche scored for the Sea Dogs (3-5-1-1).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2023.