QMJHL roundup: Orr's three-point game lifts Titan past Islanders

BATHURST, N.B. — Robert Orr scored a goal and added two assists as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan defeated the visiting Charlottetown Islanders 4-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Joseph Henneberry, Drew Maddigan and Alexandre Lallier also scored for the Titan (6-6-0-0), who outshot the visitors 23-22.

Michael Horth and Ross Campbell scored for the Islanders (6-6-0-0), who went 1-for-1 on the power play. The Titan went 2-for-5.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

TIGRES 4 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Nikita Prishchepov had a goal and two assists as the visiting Victoriaville Tigres defeated the Quebec Remparts 4-1.

Pier-Olivier Roy, Maxime Pellerin and Justin Larose also scored for the Tigres (7-4-0-0).

Vsevolod Komarov scored for the Remparts (4-8-0-0).

---

SAGUENEENS 5 CATARACTES 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Maxim Masse had two goals and an assist as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens edged the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes 5-3.

Alexis Morin, Emmanuel Vermette and Emile Guite also scored for the Sagueneens (5-4-1-1).

Felix Lacerte, Brett Yuzik and Jordan Tourigny scored for the Cataractes (7-4-1-0).

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 FOREURS 1

HALIFAX, N.S. — Lou Levewsque had a goal and assist as the Halifax Mooseheads beat the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 5-1.

Brody Fournier, Markus Vidicek, Owen Phillips and David Moravec also scored for the Mooseheads (8-3-1-0).

Philippe Veilleux scored for the Foreurs (5-5-0-1).

---

WILDCATS 5 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.S. — Preston Lounsbury scored twice as the visiting Moncton Wildcats defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-1.

Caleb Desnoyers, Alex Mercier and Yoan Loshing also scored for the Wildcats (7-3-1-0).

Danny Akkouche scored for the Sea Dogs (3-5-1-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2023.