QMJHL roundup: Orr scores twice as Titan charge past Volts

BATHURST, N.B. — Robert Orr scored a power-play goal and one while short-handed as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan defeated the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Louis-François Bélanger, Dylan Andrews and Milo Roelens also scored for the Titan (4-5-0-0), who outshot the visitors 28-23 at K.C. Irving Regional Centre. Colby Huggan and Roelens each pitched in with two assists.

Ethan Gauthier and Loic Goyette scored for the Western Conference-leading Voltigeurs (5-2-2-1), who were tied 1-1 after the first period and trailed 3-2 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

SEA DOGS 5 FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Vince Elie scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs unleashed their offence for a 5-1 victory over the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

Nicolas Bilodeau, Eriks Mateiko and Nate Tivey also scored for the Sea Dogs (3-3-1-1).

Tomas Cibulka scored for the Foreurs (5-2-0-1).

---

DRAKKAR 3 PHOENIX 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Justin Gill had a goal and assist, Felix Gagnon had two assists and the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar edged the Sherbrooke Phoenix 3-2.

Matyas Melovsky and Isaac Dufort also scored for the Eastern Conference-leading Drakkar (7-1-2-0).

Maxime Cote and Lewis Gendron scored for the Phoenix (5-3-0-0).

---

ISLANDERS 3 WILDCATS 2 (OT)

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Owen Conrad scored at 1:25 of overtime to lift the Charlottetown Islanders past the Moncton Wildcats 3-2.

Robbie Rutledge and Lucas Romeo also scored for the Islanders (6-4-0-0), who were outshot 29-24.

Connor Trenholm and Adam Fortier-Gendron scored for the Wildcats (5-3-1-0).

---

HUSKIES 4 EAGLES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies scored the game's first three goals then hung on to defeat the visiting Cape Breton Eagles 4-2.

Jeremy Langlois, Andrei Loshko, Leighton Carruthers and Mathis Perron (empty-netter) scored for the Huskies (4-2-1-2).

Cam Squires and Cole Burbidge scored for the Eagles (5-4-0-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2023.