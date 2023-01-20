QMJHL Roundup: Phoenix power past Tigres in battle of Western Conference's best

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Joshua Roy scored two goals to power the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 3-1 win over the Victoriaville Tigres on Friday.

Jacob Melanson added a goal and two assists for Sherbrooke (28-11-2-2), which tied the Tigres for points atop the Western Conference standings with 60.

Phoenix netminder Olivier Adam stopped 22-of-23 shots.

Tommy Cormier was the lone scorer for Victoriaville (28-11-1-3). Nathan Darveau made 39 saves.

---

REMPARTS 5 OCÉANIC 2

RIMOUSKI, QUE. — Théo Rochette had two goals and an assist as the league-leading Québec Remparts topped the Rimouski Océanic 5-2.

Davis Cooper, Charle Truchon and James Malatesta also contributed goals for Québec (34-6-1-2), which got 18 saves from Quentin Miller.

Luka Verreault and Julien Béland replied for Rimouski (24-19-1-1). Patrik Hamrla stopped 23 shots.

---

MOOSEHEADS 8 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Josh Lawrence had a hat trick and one assist as the Halifax Mooseheads pummelled the Saint John Sea Dogs 8-1.

Brady Schultz, Owen Phillips, Logan Crosby, Brody Fournier and Braeden MacPhee added the others for Halifax (30-7-4-1). Mathis Rousseau made 23 saves.

Brady Burns netted the lone goal for Saint John (14-26-1-1), while Ventsislav Shingarov stopped 31 shots.

---

HUSKIES 7 VOLTIGEURS 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUE. — Thomas Couture made 40 saves, Bill Zonnon scored two goals as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies took a 7-1 blowout victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Thomas Verdon had a goal and three assists, while Edouard Cournoyer and Anthony Turcotte each chipped in a goal and two helpers for Rouyn-Noranda (25-13-3-3).

Sam Oliver scored the lone marker for Drummondville (18-19-4-1).

---

SAGUENÉENS 5 TITAN 3

BATHURST, N.B. — Emmanuel Vermette led the way with a goal and an assist as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens downed the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 5-3.

Samuel Vachon, Romain Rodzinski, Marek Beaudoin and Andrei Loshko provided the rest of the offence for Chicoutimi (22-20-2), which got 22 saves from Charles-Antoine Lavallée.

Ben Allison, Robert Orr and Alexandre Lallier scored for Acadie-Bathurst (15-20-5-2), while Sergei Litvinov stopped 25 shots.

---

WILDCATS 5 EAGLES 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Vincent Labelle had two goals and an assist to lead the Moncton Wildcats past the Cape Breton Eagles 5-3.

Alexis Daniel, Jonas Taibel and Etienne Morin added the others for Moncton (22-17-0-2), while Jacob Steinman stopped 22 shots.

Charles Boutin, Olivier Houde and Samuel Johnson replied for Cape Breton (15-24-2-1). Oliver Satny made 15 saves.

---

ARMADA 2 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, QUE. — Justin Carbonneau scored the game-winning goal on the power play at 10:33 of the third period as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada edged the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 2-1.

Jonathan Fauchon also scored on the power play for Blainville-Boisbriand (15-22-5-2), which went 2-for-5 with the man advantage. Charles-Édward Gravel stopped 43 shots.

Charles-Thomas Larochelle was the lone scorer for Baie-Comeau (17-23-3-1), which dropped its second in a row. Olivier Ciarlo made 34 saves.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2023.