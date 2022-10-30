QUEBEC — Theo Rochette scored twice, Zachary Bolduc chipped in with four assists and the Quebec Remparts defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 7-1 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Pier-Olivier Roy, Davis Cooper, Edouard Carrier, Nathan Gaucher and Zachary Marquis-Laflamme also scored for the Remparts, who improved their impressive record to 12-1-0-1.

Jeremy Lapointe scored once for the Voltigeurs (7-7-0-0), who were outshot 46-28.

---

WILDCATS 3 SEA DOGS 2 (SO)

MONCTON, N.B. — The Moncton Wildcats scored two goals late in the third period to erase a 2-0 deficit and then scored the only goal of the shootout to beat the Saint John Sea Dogs 3-2.

Miles Mueller and Yoan Loshing each scored in regulation time for the Wildcats (8-3-0-1). Vincent Labelle scored in the three-round shootout.

Connor Trenholm and Charlie DesRoches scored for the Sea Dogs (4-7-0-1).

---

PHOENIX 3 ARMADA 2 (SO)

BOISBRIAND, QUE. — Cole Huckins' power-play goal at 10:06 of the third period tied the game at 2-2, then the Phoenix scored the only goal of the shootout to prevent an upset against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Tristan Giroux scored the other regulation time goal for the Phoenix (12-1-1-0), who outshot the hosts 43-30.

Alexis Brisson and Josh Lawrence scored for the Armada (7-6-0-1). Netminder Charles-Edward Gravel saved 41 of 43 shots for the Armada.

---

OCEANIC 5 ISLANDERS 1

RIMOUSKI, QUE. — Jan Sprynar scored twice and Alexandre Blais had five assists as the Rimouski Oceanic defeated the visiting Charlottetown Islanders 5-1.

Julien Béland scored twice for the Oceanic (6-8-1-0) and Mael St-Denis netted a single.

Michael Horth scored for the Islanders (5-7-1-0), who were outshot 35-21.

---

HUSKIES 8 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, QUE. — Daniil Bourash scored four times and Tristan Allard added four assists as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat Val-d'Or Foreurs 8-2.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine, Bill Zonnon, Thomas Verdon and Samuel Rousseau also scored for the Huskies (10-6-0-0).

Justin Robidas and Alexandre Doucet scored for the Foreurs (8-6-2-0).

---

DRAKKAR 2 TIGRES 1 (SO)

BAIE-COMEAU, QUE. — Matyas and Vincent Collard scored in the four-round shootout as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar outlasted the Victoriaville Tigres 2-1

Pier-Olivier scored a power-play goal at 17:32 of the first period to give the Tigres (8-5-0-2) a 1-0 lead.

Felix Gagnon tied the game for the Drakkar (7-7-0-1) with a goal at 16:13 of the second period.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2022.