CHARLOTTETOWN — The Quebec Remparts finished with 27 wins and 48 points more than the Charlottetown Islanders this season, so naturally they were expected to be huge favourites in their first-round Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.

After three games in that best-of-seven series, there's nothing to suggest that forecast will change.

The Remparts, who won the first two games of the playoffs at home by 4-0 and 3-1 scores, hit the road Tuesday and registered an 8-2 victory at the Eastlink Centre.

Evan Nause scored twice on Tuesday, while Charle Truchon, Kassim Gaudet, Pier-Olivier Roy, Justin Robidas, Mikael Huchette and Charles Savoie added singles for the Remparts, who will be looking to sweep the series Wednesday in Charlottetown. Jeremy Langlois, Theo Rochette, Justin Robidas, Daniel Agostino and Zachary Bolduc each chipped in with two assists.

Alexis Michaud and Keiran Gallant scored for the Islanders, who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third. The Remparts outshot the Islanders 43-27.

The Rempart went 3-for-7 on the power play, while the Islanders were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

MOOSEHEADS 8 EAGLES 2

Halifax leads best-of-seven series 3-0

SYDNEY, N.S. — Alexandre Doucet scored three second-period goals in under nine minutes to break open a close game and led the visiting Halifax Mooseheads to an 8-2 win over the Cape Breton Eagles.

The Mooseheads, who won the first two games of the best-of-seven series at home by 4-1 and 4-3 (overtime) scores, can sweep the first-round series with a win Wednesday in Sydney.

Markus Vidicek added two goals for the Mooseheads, while Jordan Dumais, Attilio Biasca and Josh Lawrence netted singles. Lawrence and Dumais each chipped in with three assists.

Jacob Newcombe scored both goals for the Eagles. Cam Squires had two assists.

The Mooseheads outshot the Eagles 32-28.

---

SEA DOGS 3 OLYMPIQUES 2

Gatineau leads best-of-seven series 2-1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Nicolas Bilodeau's goal at 12:51 of the third period stood up as the winner as the Saint John Sea Dogs defeated the visiting Gatineau Olympiques 3-2 to cut their playoff series deficit in half.

Noah Reinhart and Brady Burns also scored for the Sea Dogs, who lost 7-1 and 9-0 in Gatineau to open the first-round, best-of-seven series.

Alexis Gendron and Olivier Nadeau scored for the Olympiques, who outshot the Sea Dogs 46-29.

Sea Dogs goaltender Ventsislav Shingarov saved 44 of 46 shots. Olympiques goaltender Francesco Lapenna saved 26 of 29 shots.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Saint John.

---

WILDCATS 5 DRAKKAR 2

Moncton leads best-of-seven series 2-1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Yoan Loshing had a goal and assist as the visiting Moncton Wildcats defeated the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Connor Trenholm, Thomas Auger, Alexis Daniel and Charles Beaudoin also scored for the Wildcats, who won Game 1 4-3 in overtime and then lost Game 2 4-3 in double overtime.

Louis-Charles Plourde and Charles-Antoine Dumont scored for the Drakkar.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Baie-Comeau.

---

OCEANIC 5 SAGUENEENS 1

Rimouski leads best-of-seven series 3-0

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexandre Lefebvre scored twice as the Rimouski Oceanic defeated the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 5-1.

Alexander Gaudio, Simon Maltais and Luka Verreault also scored for the Oceanic, who won Game 1 4-3 in overtime and Game 2 5-2.

Romain Rodzinski scored for the Sagueneens.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Rimouski.

---

PHOENIX 6 ARMADA 2

Sherbrooke leads best-of-seven series 3-0

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Ethan Gauthier scored twice and added two assists as the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix squashed the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 6-1 to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Justin Gill, Anthony Munroe-Boucher, Joshua Roy and Cole Huckins also scored for the Phoenix, who won the first two games of the best-of-seven series 5-2 and 6-3 in Sherbrooke. Roy also chipped in with three assists.

Alexis Bourque and Alexis Brisson scored third-period goals for the Armada, who were outshot 45-19.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Boisbriand.

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 TIGRES 1

Drummondville leads best-of-seven series 2-1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Tristan Roy scored a goal and added an assist as the Drummondville Voltigeurs beat the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 4-1 to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Maxime Lafond, Justin Cote and Matteo Rotondi also scored for the Voltigeurs, who lost Game 1 5-4 in double overtime and won Game 2 3-1 for the split.

Thomas Belgarde scored for the Tigres, who will try to tie the series in Game 4 on Wednesday.

---

HUSKIES 4 CATARACTES 0

Rouyn-Noranda leads best-of-seven series 2-1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Netminder Thomas Couture stopped 32 shots as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the host Shawinigan Cataractes 4-0 to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Daniil Bourash, Emeric Gaudet, Tristan Allard and Anthony Turcotte scored once for the Huskies, who won Game 1 7-6 in double overtime and then lost Game 2 3-2.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Shawinigan.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.