BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Maxime Coursol's goal at 1:02 of overtime capped off an impressive comeback by the Rimouski Oceanic as they defeated the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 6-5 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Centre Henry-Leonard.

The Drakkar led 5-3 with nine minutes left in the third period, but Coursol scored on a power-play at 16:23 to trim the deficit to 5-4 and Tyson Goguen tied the game at 17:32.

It was the first loss of the young season for the Drakkar, who slipped to 3-0-1-0, while the Rimouski improved to 3-1-0-0.

Matyas Melovsky had a goal and two assists for the Drakkar, while Justin Poirier, Felix Gagnon, Emile Chouinard and Justin Gill netted singles.

Alexandre Blais, Lyam Jacques and Julien Beland also scored for the Oceanic.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first and the Drakkar took a 3-2 lead into the final period.

The Oceanic outshot the Drakkar 30-24.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

FOREURS 5 VOLTIGEURS 4 (OT)

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Zachaël Turgeon scored 32 seconds into overtime as the Val-d'Or Foreurs edged the Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-4.

Alix Durocher, Fredéric Potvin, Matis Ouellet and Alexandre Guy also scored for the Foreurs.

Loic Goyette, Justin Côté, Peter Repcik and Ethan Gauthier scored for the Volts.

---

TITAN 3 ISLANDERS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Colby Huggan scored the game-winning goal at 8:16 of the second period as the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the Charlottetown Islanders 3-2.

Jared Cosman and Matthew McRae also scored for the Titan.

Michael Horth and Ondrej Maruna scored for the Islanders.

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 WILDCATS 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Mathieu Cataford scored a goal and added an assist as the Halifax Mooseheads edged the Moncton Wildcats 3-1.

Lou Lévesque and Reece Peitzsche also scored for the Mooseheads.

Caleb Desnoyers scored for the Wildcats.

---

EAGLES 5 SEA DOGS 4

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Cam Squires scored at 3:17 of overtime as the Cape Breton Eagles edged the Saint John Sea Dogs 5-4.

Squires and Cam MacDonald each scored twice for the Eagles, while Cole Burbidge scored once.

Mathis Gauthier, Peter Reynolds, Luka Benoit and Noah Reinhart all scored for the Sea Dogs.

---

CATARACTES 5 HUSKIES 4 (SO)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Benjamin Brunelle scored twice, include a goal at 18:12 of the third period, as the Shawinigan Cataractes defeated the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 5-4 in a shootout.

Anthony Turcotte and Bill Zonnon also scored for the Cataractes.

Lou-Felix Denis, Brett Yuzik, Isaac Menard and Cole Chandler scored for the Huskies.

Jiri Klima scored the lone goal of the three-round shootout.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2023.