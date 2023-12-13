HALIFAX — Robert Orr scored twice and had three assists as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan downed the Halifax Mooseheads.

Louis-François Bélanger and Colby Huggan also scored twice while Emile Perron and Dylan Andrews had a goal apiece for Acadie-Bathurst.

Titan netminder Joshua Fleming stopped 29 of 33 shots.

Mathieu Cataford, Jake Todd, Owen Phillips and Liam Kilfoil all registered goals for Halifax.

Mooseheads goaltender Jack Milner stopped 20 of 27 shots before being replaced by Sam Madgett, who stopped eight of nine shots.

HUSKIES 5 FOREURS 2

ROUYN-NORANDA - Antonin Verreault scored a goal and an assist as Rouyn-Noranda Huskies topped Val-D'Or Foreurs.

François-James Buteau, Bill Zonnon, Thomas Verdon and Louis-Philippe Fontaine all scored once for Rouyn-Noranda.

Huskies goaltender William Rousseau saved 23 of 25 shots. Foreurs goaltender Émile Beaunoyer stopped 45 of 49 shots.

Nathan Drapeau and Alexandre Guy each scored once for Val-D'Or.

CATARACTES 3 OCÉANIC 2

SHAWINIGAN - Jordan Tourigny knocked in the game-winning goal at 2:47 in over-time as the Cataractes edged the Océanic.

Isaac Ménard and Tristan Roy had the other goals for Shawinigan.

Cataractes goaltender Félix Hamel stopped 31 of 33 shots.

Charles Côté and Julien Béland all scored once for Rimouski, while Océanic goaltender Vincent Filion went 25 of 28 shots.

REMPARTS 2 SAGUENÉENS 1

CHICOUTIMI - Kassim Gaudet knocked in the game-winning goal at 14:35 in the third period as the Remparts edged the Saguenéens.

Antoine Michaud and Kassim Gaudet scored for Québec.

Remparts netminder Quentin Miller stopped 36 of 37 shots.

Maxim Massé scored once for Chicoutimi, with goaltender Raphaël Précourt stopping 18 of 20 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.