QMJHL roundup: Rousseau paces Phoenix to win over Tigres

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Thomas Rousseau's goal at 10:35 of the third period snapped a 3-3 deadlock and lifted the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 4-3 win over the Victoriaville Tigres in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Colisee Desjardins.

Rousseau also added two assists, including one on Maxime Cote's second-period goal at 18:09 that tied the contest at 3-3.

Felix Ouellet and Hugo Primeau scored singles for the Phoenix (17-9-0-3), who outshot the Tigres 39-28.

Samuel Kingsley, Justin Gendron and Justin Larose scored for the Tigres (9-17-1-3).

The Phoenix went 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Tigres went 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

HUSKIES 4 WILDCATS 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Bill Zonnon scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Moncton Wildcats 4-1.

Nathan Langlois, Antonin Verreault and Thomas Verdon also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (16-6-2-4), who led 3-1 after the first period. The second period was scoreless.

Yoan Loshing scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (21-5-2-0), who outshot the visitors 44-39 but could only get one puck past Huskies' netminder Samuel Meloche.

---

SAGUENEENS 5 OCEANIC 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Thomas Desruisseaux had a goal and two assists and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens scored four power-play goals en route to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Rimouski Oceanic.

Emile Guite, Felix Gagnon, Kassim Gaudet and Loic Usereau also scored for the Sagueneens (17-5-3-4), who outshot the visitors 36-20.

Maxime Coursol and Spencer Gill scored for the East Division-leading Oceanic (20-8-0-1), who trailed 1-0 after the first period.

---

REMPARTS 5 DRAKKAR 4

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Andreas Straka, Alexandre Desmarais and Justin Cote each had a goal and assist as the visiting Quebec Remparts defeated the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5-4.

Alexandre Taillefer and Loic Goyette also scored for the Remparts (11-15-1-2), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

Matyas Melovsky, Anthony Lavoie, Justin Poirier and Raoul scored for the Drakkar (16-11-1-1), who outshot the visitors 45-18.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2024.