ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alex Carr and Bill Zonnon scored first-period goals and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies rode that to a 2-1 win over the Gatineau Olympiques in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff action on Saturday at Arena Glencore.

Antonin Verreault chipped in two assists for the Huskies, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in their opening round, best-of seven series.

Justin Boisselle scored for the Olympiques, who outshot the Huskies 38-29 but had trouble beating netminder William Rousseau.

The Olympiques went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Huskies were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

DRAKKAR 4 ISLANDERS 1

(Drakkar lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Matyas Melovsky scored twice and added two assists as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the visiting Charlottetown Islanders 4-1.

Felix Gagnon and Justin Poirier also scored for the Drakkar, who lead the best-of-seven, first round playoff series 2-0. Justin Gill chipped in with three assists. The Drakkar led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Simon Hughes scored for the Islanders, who were outshot 36-22.

---

TIGRES 5 CATARACTES 1

(Tigers lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Maël Lavigne scored a goal and added an assist as the Victoriaville Tigres beat the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes 5-1.

Justin Larose, Justin Gendron, Maxime Pellerin and Egor Goriunov also scored for the Tigres, who lead their first round, best-of-seven series 2-0.

Jordan Tourigny scored for the Cataractes.

---

EAGLES 7 OCEANIC 3

(Eagles lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Jacob Newcombe had two goals and an assist, while Cam Squires had a goal and three assists as the Cape Breton Eagles blitzed the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 7-3.

Luke Patterson, Lucas Romeo, Xavier Daigle and Olivier Houde also scored for the Eagles, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first round, best-of-seven series.

Mael St-Denis, Charle Truchon and Jakub Hujer scored for the Oceanic, who trailed 3-1 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

---

TITAN 2 MOOSEHEADS 1 (OT)

(Titan lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

HALIFAX, N.S. — Milo Roelens scored a power-play goal at 2:21 of overtime to give the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan a 2-1 win over the Halifax Mooseheads.

Noah Laberge scored a first-period goal for the Titan, while Mathieu Cataford tied the game at 15:55 of the third period.

The Mooseheads outshot the Titan 36-30.

The Titan lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

---

SAGUENEENS 5 WILDCATS 4

(Sagueneens lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

MONCTON, N.B. — Alexis Morin and Thomas Desruisseaux each had a goal and assist as the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens edged the Moncton Wildcats 5-4.

Emile Duquet, Peteris Bulans and Marek Beaudoin also scored for the Sagueneens, who outshot the Wildcats 39-33.

Alex Mercier scored twice for the Wildcats, while Oscar Plandowski and Miles Mueller netted singles. Etienne Morin chipped in with three assists.

The Sagueneens lead their first round, best-of-seven series 2-0.

---

PHOENIX 3 ARMADA 2 (OT)

(Phoenix lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Frantisek Dej's second goal of the game, scored at 18:08 of overtime, lifted the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 3-2 win over the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Emanuelson Charbonneau-Joseph and Olivier Lemieux had given the Armada a 2-0 lead in the first period before the Phoenix mounted the comeback.

Mavrick Lachance's goal at 10:30 of the third period tied the game for the Phoenix and forced overtime.

The Phoenix lead their first round, best-of-seven series 2-0.

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 SEA DOGS 2

(Voltigeurs lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Peter Repcik scored a goal and added two assists as the Drummondville Voltigeurs crushed the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs.

Noah Reinhart, Mikael Diotte, Vsevolod Komarov, Ethan Gauthier and Renaud Poulin also scored for the Voltigeurs.

Brody Fournier and Tyler Peddle scored for the Sea Dogs.

The Voltigeurs lead their first round, best-of-seven series 2-0.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024.