SYDNEY, N.S. - Rudy Guimond stopped all 26 shots he faced as the Moncton Wildcats blanked the Cape Breton Eagles 3-0 on Thursday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action.

Jacob Newcombe, Brayden Schmitt and Joseph Henneberry all scored in the first period as Moncton (48-9-2) extended its win streak to 10.

Alexis Cournoyer made 41 saves for Cape Breton (31-21-7).

Neither team scored on the power play. Moncton was 0-for-1 with the man advantage and the Eagles went 0-for-3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.