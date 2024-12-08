BLAINVILLE, Que. — Sam Oliver scored a hat trick to give him a league-leading 28 goals on the season and the Drummondville Voltigeurs kept rolling with a 6-2 win over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action Sunday.

Ethan Gauthier, Adam Cavallin and Maxime Lambert all scored for Drummondville (22-5-3), who are 7-0-1 over their last eight games and lead the QMJHL with 47 points.

Voltigeurs netminder Riley Mercer stopped 46 of 48 shots.

Olivier Lemieux and Jonathan Fauchon scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (16-12-1).

Armada goaltender Rémi Delafontaine kicked out 18 of 23 shots.

---

ISLANDERS 4 HUSKIES 3 (SO)

CHARLOTTETOWN — Alexis Michaud scored the shootout winner as the Islanders defeated Rouyn-Noranda.

Egor Goriunov had two goals while Owen Conrad scored once for Charlottetown (11-15-3) in regulation.

Islanders goaltender Nicolas Ruccia stopped 39 of 42 shots.

Ty Higgins, Evan Courtois and Lars Steiner all scored for Rouyn-Noranda (16-6-7).

Huskies goaltender Samuel Carreiras made 25 saves.

---

WILDCATS 3 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Gabe Smith scored the game-winning goal at 17:00 in the third period as Moncton edged the Sea Dogs.

Juraj Pekarcik and Markus Vidicek also scored for Eastern Conference-leading Moncton (22-5-2).

Wildcats netminder Rudy Guimond stopped 37 of 39 shots.

Zachary Morin scored twice for Saint John (14-16-0), while Sea Dogs netminder Justin Robinson kicked out 36 of 39 shots.

---

TITAN 2 MOOSEHEADS 1 (OT)

BATHURST, N.B. — Dawson Sharkey scored in overtime period as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged Halifax.

Liam Arsenault also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (18-11-0).

Titan netminder Joshua Fleming stopped 35 of 36 shots.

Lou Lévesque scored for Halifax (10-14-5).

Mooseheads netminder Mathis Rousseau made 23 saves.

---

EAGLES 5 FOREURS 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Cam Squires scored three goals as the Cape Breton Eagles topped Val-D'Or.

Émile Ricard and Luke Patterson also scored for Cape Breton (13-13-3).

Eagles netminder Jakub Milota kicked out 28 of 31 shots.

Noah Reinhart scored all three goals for Val-D'Or (9-17-3).

Foreurs netminder Cédric Massé saved 29 of 34 shots,

---

CATARACTES 3 OLYMPIQUES 1

GATINEAU — Mathys Fernandez made 32 saves and Kody Dupuis scored the game-winner as Shawinigan downed the Olympiques.

Félix Lacerte and Matvei Gridin and Kody Dupuis also scored for Shawinigan (16-12-1).

Julien Paillé scored once for Gatineau (6-18-6).

Olympiques goaltender Nathan St-Pierre stopped 25 of 28 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2024.