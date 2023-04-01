SHERBROOKE, Que. — The Sherbrooke Phoenix enjoyed a 17-point cushion atop the Central Division this season, making some pundits wonder if they could crank up the intensity for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Ask the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada how that's working out.

For the second day in a row, the Phoenix rolled over the visiting Armada, winning Saturday's showdown 6-3 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round, best-of-seven series. The Phoenix won Game 1 on Friday 5-2.

Joshua Roy and Jacob Melanso led the Phoenix with a goal and assist each in Game 2, while Hugo Primeau, Kaylen Gauthier, Andrew Belchamber and Israel Mianscum netted singles.

Mikael Denis, Theo Lemieux and Jonathan Fauchon scored for the Armada, who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 5-1 entering the third. The Armada were outshot 50-17.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

REMPARTS 3 ISLANDERS 1

Quebec leads best-of-seven series 2-0

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — James Malatesta, Zachary Bolduc and Daniel Agostino all scored as the Quebec Remparts defeated the visiting Charlottetown Islanders 3-1.

Michael Horth scored once for the Islanders, who lost Game 1 of the series on Friday 4-0.

The Remparts outshot the Islanders 43-22 in a game that was scoreless until the 9:02 mark of the third period, when the Remparts rattled off three goals in just over three minutes.

---

OCEANIC 5 SAGUENEENS 2

Rimouski leads best-of-seven series 2-0

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — The Rimouski road show was a hit, as the Oceanic defeated the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 5-2 on Saturday to sweep the first two games of their playoff series.

Luka Verreault, Maxime Coursol, Nathan Levesque, Alexandre Blais and Simon Maltais scored for the Oceanic, who led 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

Thomas Begin and Samuel Vachon scored for the Sagueneens, who were outshot 30-19.

The Oceanic won Game 1 on Friday 4-3 in overtime.

---

OLYMPIQUES 9 SEA DOGS 0

Gatineau leads best-of-seven series 2-0

GATINEAU, Que. — Alexis Gendron scored three goals, while Riley Kidney, Cole Cormier, Zachary Dean, Antonin Verreault, Olivier Nadeau and Cam MacDonald scored once for the Gatineau Olympiques who crushed the Saint John Sea Dogs 9-0.

Netminder Francesco Lapenna stopped 25 shots to post the shutout. The Olympiques outshot the Sea Dogs 36-25 and scored three goals in each period. Kidney also chipped in with five assists.

The Olympiques won Game 1 of the series on Friday 7-1.

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 TIGRES 1

Best-of-seven series tied 1-1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Luke Woodworth scored twice as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the Victoriaville Tigres 3-1.

Tristan Roy also scored for the Voltigeurs, who lost Game 1 on Friday 5-4 in double overtime.

Tommy Cormier scored for the Tigres, who outshot the Volts 38-28, but trailed 1-0 after the first period.

---

CATARACTES 3 HUSKIES 2

Best-of-seven series tied 1-1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Lou-Felix Denis scored the game-winning goal at 13:39 of the third period as the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 3-2.

Felix Lacerte also scored twice for the Cataractes, who lost Game 1 on Friday 7-6 in double overtime.

Daniil Bourash and Edouard Cournoyer scored for the Huskies, who outshot the Cataractes 29-22.

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 EAGLES 3 (OT)

Halifax leads best-of-seven series 2-0

HALIFAX, N.S. — Evan Boucher scored at 9:19 of overtime as the Halifax Mooseheads defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 4-3 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series.

The Eagles led 3-0 until midway through the second period when the Mooseheads started to eat away at their lead.

Brody Fournier, Josh Lawrence and Alexandre Doucet also scored for the Mooseheads, who outshot the Eagles 47-26. The Eagles led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Ivan Ivan scored all three goals for the Eagles, who lost Game 1 on Friday 4-1. Cam Squires chipped in with three assists.

---

DRAKKAR 4 WILDCATS 3 (2OT)

Best-of-seven series tied 1-1

MONCTON, N.B. — Charles-Antoine Lavallee scored at 1:57 of the second overtime period as the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar edged the Moncton Wildcats 4-3 to tie their best-of-seven series at a game apiece.

Justin Poirier, Anthony Lavoie and Felix Gagnon also scored for the Drakkar, who lost Game 1 on Friday 4-3 in overtime.

Yoan Loshing scored twice for the Wildcats, while Etienne Morin netted a single.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2023.