SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Lou-Felix Denis scored two short-handed goals and added an assist on the power play as the Shawinigan Cataractes defeated the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix 4-1 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Monday.

Jordan Tourigny and Alexis Bonefon also scored for the Cataractes, who outshot the visitors 34-22.

Frantisek Dej scored once for the Phoenix.

The Cataractes led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL

---

OLYMPIQUES 6 DRAKKAR 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Nolan Ling scored twice as the Gatineau Olympiques defeated the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar 6-1.

Jan Golicic, Jérémie Minville, Charles Boutin and Nathan Lévesque also scored for the Olympiques.

Louis-Charles Plourde scored for the Drakkar.

---

ISLANDERS 5 OCÉANIC 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Michael Horth scored twice as the visiting Charlottetown Islanders rolled past the Rimouski Océanic 5-1.

Ross Campbell, Anthony Flanagan and Ondrej Maruna also scored for the Islanders.

Alexandre Blais scored for the Oceanic.

---

FOREURS 5 HUSKIES 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Alexandre Guy's third-period power-play goal the Val-d'Or Foreurs the cushion they needed to beat the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 5-2.

Nathan Drapeau, Matthew Bolduc, Fredéric Potvin and Nathan Brisson also scored for the Foreurs.

Benjamin Brunelle and Thomas Verdon scored for the Huskies.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2023.