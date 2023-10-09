QMJHL roundup: Special teams shine as Cataractes beat Phoenix 4-1
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Lou-Felix Denis scored two short-handed goals and added an assist on the power play as the Shawinigan Cataractes defeated the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix 4-1 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Monday.
Jordan Tourigny and Alexis Bonefon also scored for the Cataractes, who outshot the visitors 34-22.
Frantisek Dej scored once for the Phoenix.
The Cataractes led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after 40 minutes of play.
Elsewhere in the QMJHL
---
OLYMPIQUES 6 DRAKKAR 1
GATINEAU, Que. — Nolan Ling scored twice as the Gatineau Olympiques defeated the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar 6-1.
Jan Golicic, Jérémie Minville, Charles Boutin and Nathan Lévesque also scored for the Olympiques.
Louis-Charles Plourde scored for the Drakkar.
---
ISLANDERS 5 OCÉANIC 1
RIMOUSKI, Que. — Michael Horth scored twice as the visiting Charlottetown Islanders rolled past the Rimouski Océanic 5-1.
Ross Campbell, Anthony Flanagan and Ondrej Maruna also scored for the Islanders.
Alexandre Blais scored for the Oceanic.
---
FOREURS 5 HUSKIES 2
VAL-D'OR, Que. — Alexandre Guy's third-period power-play goal the Val-d'Or Foreurs the cushion they needed to beat the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 5-2.
Nathan Drapeau, Matthew Bolduc, Fredéric Potvin and Nathan Brisson also scored for the Foreurs.
Benjamin Brunelle and Thomas Verdon scored for the Huskies.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2023.