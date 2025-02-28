QMJHL roundup: Titan rally to edge Mooseheads in overtime

BATHURST, N.B. - Emile Perron scored 2:18 into overtime to lift the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to an exciting 4-3 come-from-behind win over the visiting Halifax Mooseheads in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Friday.

The Titan (30-24-1-1) trailed 3-1 with under 30 seconds left in the third period, but goals by Tyson Goguen at 19:38 and Colby Huggan at 19:57 tied the game 3-3 and forced overtime.

Goguen scored the Titan's first goal earlier in the period. Dawson Sharkey and Mathieu St-Onge each chipped in with two assists. The Titan outshot the visitors 42-20.

Callum Aucoin had two goals and Braeden MacPhee had a goal and assist for the Mooseheads (17-31-8-1), who took a 3-0 lead into the third period.

The Mooseheads went 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Titan did not have a power-play opportunity.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Friday:

---

ARMADA 3 ISLANDERS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Mateo Nobert scored twice and netminder Felix Hamel stopped 27 of 28 shots as the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada beat the Charlottetown Islanders 3-1.

Xavier Villeneuve also scored for the West Division-leading Armada (32-17-4-2), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third. Vincent Desjardins also chipped in with two assists.

Kyle Powers scored for the Islanders (27-25-2-1), who outshot the visitors 28-17.

---

WILDCATS 4 VOLTIGEURS 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Markus Vidicek and Dyllan Gill each had a goal and assist as the Moncton Wildcats beat the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-1.

Vincent Collard and Preston Lounsbury also scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (44-9-2), who were outshot 43-37, but got a 42-save performance from netminder Rudy Guimond.

William Dumont scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (34-16-3-3), who trailed 3-0 heading into the third period. The first period was scoreless.

---

OCEANIC 5 DRAKKAR 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Jonathan Fauchon had a goal and three assists as the visiting Rimouski Oceanic defeated the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5-2.

Jack Martin, Maxime Coursol, Dominic Pilote and Mael St-Denis also scored for the East Division-leading Oceanic (40-12-2-2), who took a 3-2 lead into the third period. The first period was scoreless.

Matyas Melovsky and Alexis Bernier scored for the Drakkar (31-21-3-1), who were outshot 27-20.

---

FOREURS 3 OLYMPIQUES 2 (OT)

GATINEAU, Que. — Nathon Brisson's second goal of the game, scored 68 seconds into overtime, lifted the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs to a 3-2 win over the Gatineau Olympiques.

Samuel Fiala also scored for the Foreurs (24-25-5-1), who were outshot 26-24.

Jeremie Minville scored both goals for the Olympiques (14-28-8-5), who led 2-1 going into the third period.

---

PHOENIX 6 TIGRES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Hugo Primeau netted a hat trick and Chad Bellemare chipped in with a pair as the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix beat the Victoriaville Tigres 6-2.

Robin Benoit also scored for the Phoenix (30-19-2-4), who led 1-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third. Florent Houle and Mavrick Lachance each had two assists.

Thomas Paquet and Olivier Laverdiere scored for the Tigres (15-37-1-3), who were outshot 44-30.

---

SAGUENEENS 7 HUSKIES 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Maxim Masse scored three goals and Thomas Desruisseaux chipped in with two assists as the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens defeated the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 7-3.

Emile Ricard, Alonso Gosselin, Emile Duquet and Emmanuel Vermette also scored for the Sagueneens (33-13-3-7), who were outshot 41-35.

Antonin Verreault scored twice for the Huskies (29-18-3-5), while Remi Gelinas netted a single.

---

REMPARTS 6 CATARACTES 5 (SO)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Benjamin Vigneault scored at 18:10 of the third period to tie the game 5-5, then scored the only goal in a four-round shootout to lift the visiting Quebec Remparts to a 6-5 win over the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Mathias Loiselle, Thomas Auger, Alexandre Taillefer and Alexandre Desmarais also scored for the Remparts (21-29-2-4), who outshot the hosts 44-35. Desmarais also chipped in with three assists.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored three goals for the Cataractes (31-18-2-5), while Felix Lacerte and Brogan McNeil had singles. Jiri Klima chipped in with three assists and Vince Elie added a pair of helpers.

POKE CHECKS: Two QMJHL teams cracked this week's Canadian Hockey League Top 10 rankings. The Moncton Wildcats are ranked No. 2, and the Rimouski Oceanic are No. 3. The London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League are ranked No. 1.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025.