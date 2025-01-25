QMJHL roundup: Verreault nets OT winner as Huskies edge Drakkar

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. - Antonin Verreault's second goal of the game, scored 2:09 into overtime, lifted the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies to a 6-5 come-from-behind win over the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Arena Glencore.

Remi Gelinas, Benjamin Brunelle, Lars Steiner and Harijs Cjunskis also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (24-11-3-5), who outshot the visitors 40-28. Bill Zonnon chipped in with three assists, while Ty Higgins and Steiner each had a pair of helpers.

Justin Poirier scored twice for the Drakkar (23-17-3-1), while Samuel Brunet, Shawn Pearson and Samuel Boisvert netted singles. Alexis Michaud chipped in with two assists.

The Drakkar led 3-1 after the first period and 4-3 heading into the third.

The Huskies went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Drakkar were 1-for-4.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

PHOENIX 4 CATARACTES 3 (OT)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Thomas Rousseau's second goal of the game, scored at 1:31 of overtime, lifted the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix to a 4-3 win over the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Charles-Antoine Beauregard and Mavrick Lachance also scored for the Phoenix (25-13-2-4), who outshot the hosts 28-24.

Matvei Gridin, Vince Elie and Kody Dupuis scored for the Cataractes (24-17-1-2), who trailed 2-1 after the first period but led 3-2 heading into third.

---

OCEANIC 5 WILDCATS 3

MONCTON, N.B. — Mael St-Denis had two goals and an assist, Eriks Mateiko had two goals, and the visiting Rimouski Oceanic rolled over the Moncton Wildcats 5-3.

Jonathan Fauchon also scored for the East Division-leading Oceanic (30-10-1-2), who led 2-1 after the first and 4-2 heading into the third. Maxime Coursol and Spencer Gill each chipped in with two assists.

Dyllan Gill, Riley Sampson and Natan Grenier scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (34-8-2-0), who were outshot 47-35.

---

ISLANDERS 3 OLYMPIQUES 1

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Matthew Butler's 14th goal of the season, scored at 15:20 of the third period, snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Charlottetown Islanders to a 3-1 win over the visiting Gatineau Olympiques.

Kyle Powers and William Shields also scored for the Islanders (19-21-2-1), who outshot the visitors 30-24.

Micholas Petrut scored for the Olympiques (11-24-6-3).

---

TIGRES 4 ARMADA 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Thomas Paquet scored twice and netminder Gabriel D'Aigle made 38 saves as the Victoriaville Tigres knocked off the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-2.

Eliott Simard had a goal and assist for the Tigres, while Arno Delisle netted a single.

Matt Gosselin and Vincent Desjardins scored for the Armada, who outshot the hosts 40-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.