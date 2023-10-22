QMJHL roundup: Wildcats pounce on Foreurs to scratch out win

MONCTON, N.B. — Yoan Loshing scored twice, Vincent Collard had a goal and assist, and the Moncton Wildcats defeated the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday at Avenir Centre.

Shawn Carrier also scored for the Wildcats (8-3-1-0), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

Samuel Fiala and Nathan Baril scored for the Foreurs (5-6-0-1), who went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Wildcats went 1-for-4.

The Wildcats outshot the visitors 31-17.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

SEA DOGS 4 TITAN 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Noah Reinhart scored twice as the Saint John Sea Dogs edged the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-2.

Danny Akkouche and Egan Beveridge also scored for the Sea Dogs (4-5-1-1).

Milo Roelens and Blake Pilgrim-Edwards scored for the Titan (6-7-0-0).

---

HUSKIES 4 EAGLES 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Antonin Verreault scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the Cape Breton Eagles 4-1.

Emeric Gaudet, Jérémy Langlois and Mathis Perron also scored for the Huskies (7-3-1-2).

Olivier Houde scored for the Eagles (7-6-0-0).

---

ARMADA 7 OLYMPIQUES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Jonathan Fauchon scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada crushed the Gatineau Olympiques 7-1.

James Swan, Alexis Bourque, Thomas Paquet, Matthew MacDonald, Eliot Ogonowski and Kristers Ansons also scored for the Armada (7-5-1-0).

Jérémie Minville scored for the Olympiques (3-9-1-1).

---

DRAKKAR 6 SAGUENEENS 5

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Matyas Melovsky scored three times, including the game-winner at 17:21 of the third period, as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar edged the Chicoutimi Saguenéens 6-5.

Justin Gill, Isaac Dufort and Shawn Pearson also scored for the Eastern Conference-leading Drakkar (9-2-2-0).

Maxim Massé scored twice, while Émile Guité, Craig Armstrong and Jérémy Leroux scored once for the Sagueneens (5-5-1-1).

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 PHOENIX 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Luke Woodworth scored three goals as the Drummondville Voltigeurs beat the Sherbrooke Phoenix 6-2.

Ethan Gauthier scored twice while Justin Côté netted a single for the Voltigeurs (6-4-2-1).

Jakub Hujer and William Arsenault scored for the Phoenix (6-5-0-1).

---

OCEANIC 5 TIGRES 4 (OT)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Quinn Kennedy scored at 1:17 of overtime as the Rimouski Océanic edged the Victoriaville Tigres 5-4.

Maël St-Denis, Tyson Goguen, Jan Sprynar and Luke Coughlin also scored for the Oceanic (7-5-1-0).

Eliott Simard, Maxime Pellerin, Justin Gendron and Tommy Cormier scored for the Tigres (7-4-1-0).

---

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2023.