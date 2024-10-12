QUEBEC — Maxime Coursol had a goal and assist, William Lacelle made 19 saves for the shutout and the visiting Rimouski Oceanic defeated the Quebec Remparts 4-0 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Centre Videotron.

Dominic Pilote, Quinn Kennedy and Alexandre Blais also scored for the Oceanic (5-3), who outshot the hosts 29-19.

Netminder Louis-Antoine Denault stopped 25 of 29 shots for the Remparts (5-3-1-0), who entered the third period trailing 3-0.

The Oceanic went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Remparts were 0-for-1.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

VOLTIGEURS 1 HUSKIES 0

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Owen Ronson's goal at 10:05 of the second period stood up as the winner as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 1-0.

Netminder Riley Mercer made 35 saves to post the shutout for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (7-1-0-1).

Goalie Samuel Meloche stopped 29 of 30 shots for the West Division-leading Huskies (3-2-1-2), who went 0-for-6 on the power play. The Voltigeurs went 0-for-1 on the power play.

---

EAGLES 8 FOREURS 4

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Cole Burbidge scored three goals and added two assists as the visiting Cape Breton Eagles flatted the Val-d'Or Foreurs 8-4.

Lucas Romeo, Noah Reinhart, Callum Aucoin, Jacob Newcombe and Luke Patterson also scored for the Eagles (3-5-0-1).

Nathan Drapeau, Samuel Fiala, Alix Durocher and Donovan Arsenault scored for the Foreurs (2-5-1-0), who trailed 3-2 after the first period but were tied 4-4 heading into the third.

The Eagles went 3-for-4 on the power play, while the Foreurs were 1-for-3.

---

WILDCATS 9 PHOENIX 3

MONCTON, N.B. — Gabe Smith and Alex Mercier each scored twice, Vincent Collard added a goal and three assists and the Moncton Wildcats beat the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix 9-3.

Julius Sumpf, Preston Lounsbury, Simon Mullen and Etienne Morin also scored for the Wildcats (5-1-1-0), who led 3-1 after the first period and 6-3 heading into the third.

Chad Bellemare, Etienne Giroux and Mavrick Lachance scored for the Phoenix (5-3), who outshot the hosts 38-25.

---

SEA DOGS 6 TIGRES 5 (SO)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — William Yared's goal in the 11th round of a shootout lifted the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 6-5 victory over the visiting Victoriaville Tigres.

Ben Cross had a goal and two assists and Nate Tivey chipped in with three assists as the Sea Dogs blew a 5-2 lead in the final five minutes of the third period and had to scramble for the victory.

Eriks Mateiko, Tyler Peddle, Matthew MacLean and Elliot Dube also scored for the Sea Dogs (6-3), who led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

Mael Lavigne scored twice and added an assist, while Justin Gendron, Justin Larose and Olivier House netted singles for the Tigres (2-5-0-1), who outshot the hosts 35-22.

