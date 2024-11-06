QMJHL: Saguenéens extend win streak to seven games with win over Océanic

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Peteris Bulans scored the game-winning goal at 4:05 of the third period as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens edged the Rimouski Océanic 3-2 on Wednesday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action.

Thomas Desruisseaux and Nathan Lecompte also chipped in goals for Chicoutimi (11-3-2), which extended its winning streak to seven games.

Raphael Précourt made 42 saves in the victory.

Quinn Kennedy and Alexandre Blais replied for Rimouski (10-6-0-1), which dropped its second game in a row.

William Lacelle stopped 20-of-23 shots.

Lecompte scored Chicoutimi's second goal of the middle frame at 5:28 to give the Saguenéens their first lead of the game. Blais evened the score at 2:46 of the third period for the Océanic before Bulans' winner.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.