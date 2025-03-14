DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. - Simon-Pier Brunet scored the game-winning goal 4:58 into the third period as the Drummondville Voltigeurs topped the Victoriaville Tigres 3-2 on Friday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action.

Brunet's marker was the second of two goals in the final frame for Drummondville (38-17-3-3). Marc-Olivier Beaudry knotted the contest at 2-2 at 1:06.

Ethan Gauthier opened the scoring with a short-handed goal for the Voltigeurs, while Riley Mercer made 22 saves in goal.

Olivier Houde and Mathéo Lepage replied for Victoriaville (16-41-1-3), which got 51 saves from Gabriel D'Aigle.

---

TITAN 5 ISLANDERS 4

BATHURST, N.B. -- Louis-François Bélanger had a goal and two assists as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan held off a late rally from the Charlottetown Islanders to win 5-4.

Noah Laberge, Lynden Larsen, Colby Huggan and Mathieu St-Onge also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (32-27-1-1), which was up 5-1 after St-Onge's goal at 18:38 of the second period.

Ethan Montroy, with two goals and one assist, Jonathan Lanza and Zackary Plamondon replied for Charlottetown (28-28-4-1).

---

EAGLES 6 MOOSEHEADS 3

SYDNEY, N.S. -- Jacob Newcombe and Joseph Henneberry each had two goals and one assist as the Cape Breton Eagles defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 6-3.

Tomas Lavoie and Alexandre Guy also scored for Cape Breton (32-22-4-3), which got 39 saves from Alexis Cournoyer.

Quinn Kennedy, Liam Kilfoil and Brady Schultz scored for Halifax (18-34-8-1), which was only down 4-3 after Schultz's goal 1:10 into the third period. Jacob Steinman stopped 20-of-25 shots.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 REMPARTS 2

QUEBEC CITY -- Felix Gagnon scored twice in leading the Chicoutimi Saguenéens to a 4-2 win over the Québec Remparts.

Alex Huang and Émile Ricard also chipped in goals for Chicoutimi (35-16-3-7), which scored once in each of the final two frames to break the 2-2 tie coming out of the first period.

Jérémy Belleau and Raphael Messier replied for Québec (23-31-3-4).

---

DRAKKAR 4 OLYMPIQUES 2

GATINEAU, Que. -- Samuel Boisvert netted two goals as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar pulled away with three unanswered goals to defeat the Gatineau Olympiques 4-2.

Evan Bellamy and Alexis Bernier also scored for Baie-Comeau (34-23-3-1), which was down 2-1 early in the second period.

Nicholas Petrut scored both goals for Gatineau (15-31-8-7).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.