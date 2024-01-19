BLAINVILLE, Que. — Thomas Paquet scored a goal and an assist as Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the Québec Remparts 5-3 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League play Friday night.

Justin Carbonneau, Mathis Cloutier, Olivier Lemieux and Xavier Villeneuve had the other goals for Blainville-Boisbriand.

VOLTIGEURS 6 OCÉANIC 4

RIMOUSKI - Noah Reinhart scored twice as the Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the Rimouski Océanic.

Lukas Landry, Ethan Gauthier, Sam Oliver and Luke Woodworth also tallied for Drummondville.

DRAKKAR 8 FOREURS 0

VAL-D'OR - Lucas Beckman made 25 saves for the shutout as Baie-Comeau downed Val-D'Or.

Donovan Arsenault had a hat trick for Baie-Comeau.

CATARACTES 4 ISLANDERS 3

CHARLOTTETOWN - Jiri Klima had the lone goal of the shootout as the Shawinigan Cataractes defeated the Charlottetown Islanders.

Félix Lacerte, Natan Éthier and Noah McKinnon scored in regulation for Shawinigan.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.