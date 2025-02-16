QMJHL: Tigres trip visiting Remparts in shootout

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. - Eliott Simard's goal in the fourth round of a shootout lifted the Victoria Tigres to a 4-3 victory over the Quebec Remparts in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday at Colisee Desjardins.

Samuel Vachon, Olivier Houde and Alexis Bourque scored in regulation for the Tigres (13-35-1-3), who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

Justin Cote, Antoine Dorion and Thomas Auger scored for the Remparts (19-26-2-4), who outshot the hosts 37-29.

The Tigres went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Tigres were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:

---

ISLANDERS 7 TITAN 3

ACADIE-BATHURST, Que. — Ross Campbell scored three goals as Charlottetown Islanders defeated the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 7-3.

Jabez Seymour, Kyle Powers, Pavel Simek and Thomas Sirman all scored once for Charlottetown (26-22-2-1).

Islanders netminder Donald Hickey kicked out 21 of 24 shots.

Noah Laberge, Maddex Marmulak and Alexandre Lallier all scored once for Acadie-Bathurst (26-23-1-1).

Titan goaltender Mikus Vecvanags stopped 25 of 32 shots.

---

OCEANIC 2 SAGUENEENS 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jacob Mathieu scored the game-winning goal at 13:23 of the third period as the Rimouski Oceanic edged the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 2-1.

Jacob Mathieu scored twice for the East Division-leading Oceanic (38-12-1-2). Rimouski netminder William Lacelle saved 29 of 30 shots.

Kassim Gaudet scored for Chicoutimi (29-13-3-7). Sagueneens goaltender Raphaël Précourt saved 32 of 34 shots.

---

ARMADA 7 VOLTIGEURS 5

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Egor Goriunov scored twice and Justin Carbonneau had a goal and two assists as the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada rallied to beat the Drummondville Voltigeurs 7-5.

Theo Lemieux, Olivier Lemieux, Rafael Cloutier and Vincent Desjardins also scored for the Armada (30-17-3-1), who trailed 4-2 after the first period but headed into the third tied 4-4.

Sam Oliver scored three goals for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (33-13-3-3), who outshot the visitors 40-36. Marc-Olivier Beaudry and William Dumont also scored for the Voltigeurs, while Adam Cavallin and Simon-Pier Brunet each chipped in with two assists.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2025.