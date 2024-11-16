QMJHL: Verreault stars in overtime as Huskies edge Mooseheads 4-3
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Antonin Verreault scored 2:28 into overtime as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies edged the Halifax Mooseheads 4-3 on Saturday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action.
William Vézina, Lars Steiner and Axel Dufresne all scored in regulation time as Rouyn-Noranda (13-3-5) extended its point streak to eight games.
Goaltender Samuel Meloche made 15 saves to earn the win.
Liam Kilfoil, Logan Crosby and Jan Sprynar supplied the offence as Halifax (8-10-3) remains winless in its past five games.
Mathis Rousseau stopped 42 shots in net for the Mooseheads.
The Huskies went 1 for 4 on the power play and Halifax couldn't score on its one man advantage.
---
ARMADA 4 EAGLES 0
BOISBRIAND, Que. — Vincent Gladu stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Armada blanked Cape Breton.
Eliot Ogonowski scored twice for Blainville-Boisbriand (11-8-1), while Théo Lemieux and Xavier Villeneuve added goals.
Jakub Milota turned aside 24-of-28 shots for the Eagles (9-10-2) over the first two periods before Brandon Lavoie subbed in, stopping all 13 shots he faced.
---
SAGUENÉENS 4 PHOENIX 0
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Raphaël Précourt had a 21-save shutout as the Sagueneens geld Sherbrooke scoreless.
Charles-Antoine Lavallée struck twice for Chicoutimi (13-4-4), while Christophe Berthelot and Félix Gagnon also found the back of the net.
Linards Feldbergs stopped 23 of 26 shots for the Phoenix (11-9-2).
---
TITAN 2 SEA DOGS 1
BATHURST, N.B. — Louis-François Bélanger put away the late winner as the Titan slipped past Saint John.
Tyler Wood had the other goal as Acadie-Bathurst (14-7-0) won its third straight.
Tyler Peddle was the lone scorer for the Sea Dogs (11-12-0).
---
DRAKKAR 4 VOLTIGEURS 2
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Justin Poirier had two goals as the Drakkar doubled Drummondville.
Louis-Charles Plourde and Raoul Boilard also scored for Baie-Comeau (15-6-1).
Renaud Poulin and Sam Oliver supplied the offence for the Voltigeurs (15-5-2).
---
FOREURS 6 OLYMPIQUES 3
VAL-D'OR, Que. — Philippe Veilleux had a pair of goals as the Foreurs sailed past Gatineau.
Benjamin Olivier, Nathan Brisson, Jordan Labelle and Samuel Fiala rounded out the attack for Val-D'Or (6-12-3).
Lukas Kral scored twice and Justin Boisselle added a goal for the Olympiques (3-15-4).
---
WILDCATS 5 ISLANDERS 1
CHARLOTTETOWN — Preston Lounsbury had a goal and set up another as Moncton topped the Islanders.
Etienne Morin, Markus Vidicek, Caleb Desnoyers and Alex Mercier chipped in for the Wildcats (16-3-2).
Brayden Stumpf scored for Charlottetown (6-13-2).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2024.