MONCTON - Rudy Guimond made 29 saves in leading the Moncton Wildcats to a 4-1 Game 2 win over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar on Sunday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff action.

Julius Sumpf, Natan Grenier, Caleb Desnoyers and Juraj Pekarcik, with an empty-netter, scored for Moncton, which took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven second-round series.

Shawn Pearson had the lone goal for Baie-Comeau. Lucas Beckman stopped 35-of-38 shots.

Pearson knotted the score at 1-1 at 5:01 of the second period after Sumpf put the Wildcats on the board first in the opening period. Grenier's goal at 8:40 of the middle frame kick-started a run of three unanswered goals for Moncton.

Game 3 is on Tuesday in Baie-Comeau, Que.

