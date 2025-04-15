QMJHL: Zonnon paces Huskies to win over Mooseheads

HALIFAX - Bill Zonnon had a goal and assist, and the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies scored on the power play and while short-handed en route to a 4-1 win over the Halifax Mooseheads in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff action on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Centre.

Remi Gelinas, Lars Steiner and Alex Carr also scored for the Huskies, who grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series. Antonin Verreault chipped in with two assists.

Callum Aucoin scored for the Mooseheads, who were outshot 34-20, including 16-5 in the second period. The Mooseheads trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Huskies' netminder Samuel Meloche made 19 saves, while Jacob Steinman stopped 30 shots in the Mooseheads' net.

The Huskies went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Mooseheads were 0-for-3.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Halifax.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL playoffs on Tuesday:

---

SAGUENEENS 3 OCEANIC 0

(Oceanic lead best-of-seven quarterfinal series 2-1)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Raphaël Précourt stopped 25 shots to earn the shutout as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens beat the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 3-0.

Nathan Lecompte, Emmanuel Vermette and Émile Ricard scored for the Sagueneens, who trail the best-of-seven quarterfinal series 2-1.

Oceanic netminder Mathis Langevin made 21 saves.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Chicoutimi.

---

DRAKKAR 5 WILDCATS 2

(Wildcats lead best-of-seven quarterfinal series 2-1)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Raoul Boilard scored twice as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar topped the visiting Moncton Wildcats 5-2.

Louis-Charles Plourde, Oliver Samson and Justin Gendron also scored for the Drakkar, who trail the best-of-seven quarterfinal series 2-1.

Drakkar goaltender Lucas Beckman stopped 33 of 35 shots.

Vincent Collard and Julius Sumpf scored for the Wildcats. Moncton netminder Mathis Rousseau stopped 19 of 23 shots.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Baie-Comeau.

---

CATARACTES 5 PHOENIX 2

(Cataractes lead best-of-seven quarterfinal series 3-0)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Matvei Gridin had a goal and assist as the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes topped the Sherbrooke Phoenix 5-2.

Cole Chandler, Kody Dupuis, Félix Plamondon and Jordan Forget all scored for the Cataractes, who took a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Cataractes netminder Mathys Fernandez stopped 16 of 18 shots.

Mavrick Lachance scored twice for the Phoenix. Sherbrooke goalie Linards Feldbergs kicked out 34 of 38 shots.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Sherbrooke.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2025.