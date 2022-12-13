QMJHL aware of sexual assault allegations against two former players

MONTREAL — The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says it is aware of sexual assault allegations against two former players.

The league said today it only recently learned of the alleged 2016 assault involving two former Drummondville Voltigeurs players and another young man.

The charges against the two former players were first reported by Radio-Canada.

Radio-Canada says two of the accused — who were minors at the time of the incident and cannot be named — have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

The broadcaster says that the third accused, former Voltigeurs player Noah Corson, is scheduled to return to court in June.

Asked about the allegations, Corson's agent, Nick Riopel, said he wouldn't comment on that matter, citing the ongoing legal procedures.

Quebec's public prosecutor's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2022.