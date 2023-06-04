The Quebec Remparts are 20 minutes away from their first Memorial Cup title since 2006 as they lead the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-0 after two periods in the championship game.

The Remparts took a 1-0 lead into the second frame thanks to an early first-period goal from Vsevolod Komarov.

James Malatesta extended the Remparts' lead mid way through the second period for his fifth goal of the tournament.

A gold medalist with Team Canada at the 2023 World Juniors, Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic has stopped 19 of 21 shots.

William Rousseau has made 21 saves for the Remparts.