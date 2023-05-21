Remparts defeat Mooseheads to punch ticket to Memorial Cup
Zachary Bolduc - Quebec Remparts on Twitter
The Quebec Remparts defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 5-4 on Sunday to capture the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as champions of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and punch their ticket to the Memorial Cup.
C'EST NOTRE TEMPS, C'EST NOTRE MOMENT!!! 🏆#DeQuébecPourQuébec pic.twitter.com/REIY34Gxzk— XYZ - Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) May 21, 2023
Zachary Bolduc and Theo Rochette helped lead the way for the Remparts, notching a pair of points each.
Trois-Rivieres, Que., native William Rousseau steered aside 21 of the 25 shots he faced.
