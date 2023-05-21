The Quebec Remparts defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 5-4 on Sunday to capture the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as champions of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and punch their ticket to the Memorial Cup.

Zachary Bolduc and Theo Rochette helped lead the way for the Remparts, notching a pair of points each.

Trois-Rivieres, Que., native William Rousseau steered aside 21 of the 25 shots he faced.

