Vsevolod Komarov beat Thomas Milic on a two-on-one mid-way through the first frame to give the QMJHL champion Quebec Remparts a 1-0 lead over the WHL champion Seattle Thunderbirds after 20 minutes of play in the Memorial Cup Final.

The Remparts controlled the pace of play from the opening puck drop, hemming the Thunderbirds into their own end and testing Milic early, who finished the period with nine saves.

At the other end, William Rousseau stood his ground for the Remparts, kicking aside 10 shots.

Thunderbirds forward Colton Dach sat two minutes for tripping early in the period, giving the Remparts a power play.

Dach would take a seat for another two minutes later in the period after he and Remparts forward Nathan Gaucher were called for roughing.

Visits to the box continued as Thunderbirds' Reid Schaefer was assessed a double-minor for high-sticking.

James Malatesta's cross-checking call would see both teams play four-on-four for the period's remaining two seconds.