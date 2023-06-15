The Memorial Cup champion Quebec Remparts will officially introduce Simon Gagné as the club's new general manager at a Thursday press conference, Le Journal de Quebec's Kevin Dubé reports.

The 43-year-old Gagné had been serving as an assistant head coach and consultant to the GM after coming aboard last fall. Patrick Roy, who was both head coach and GM, officially resigned from the club on Tuesday.

Dubé notes that other staffing announcements could be made at the press conference, but a new head coach will not be introduced.

A native of Sainte-Foy, Que., Gagné played his junior hockey with the Remparts before being taken with the 22nd overall pick of the 1998 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

He went on to appear in 822 games over 14 seasons, from 1999 to 2015, with the Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins. For his career, Gagné had 291 goals and 310 assists.

Twice an All-Star, Gagné won the Stanley Cup in 2012 with the Kings.

Internationally, Gagné represented Canada on multiple occasions, including winning gold medals at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Remparts defeated the Western Hockey League champion Seattle Thunderbirds 5-0 to win the franchise's third Memorial Cup on June 4 in Kamloops, BC.