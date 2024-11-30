ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Canadian curling teams skipped by Brad Jacobs and Rachel Homan will play in Sunday's finals of the Grand Slam's Kioti National.

Reigning women's world champion Homan of Ottawa will chase a record-extending 17th career Grand Slam when she faces Sweden's Anna Hasselborg in St. John's, N.L.

Homan was a 7-6 winner in an extra end in Saturday's semifinal against South Korea's Eun-jung Kim.

Hasselborg dumped Canada's Kerri Einarson 7-1 in their semifinal.

Homan won the second of five Grand Slams this season, which was November's Co-op Canadian Open in Nisku, Alta., and was a runner-up to Einarson in the HearingLife Tour Challenge in Charlottetown.

Jacobs doubled Scotland's Ross Whyte 6-3 to earn a matchup with 2023 men's world champion and 2022 Olympic silver medallist Bruce Mouat of Scotland.

Mouat defeated Canada's Mike McEwen 5-1 in their semifinal.

Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is skipping Albertans Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert this season.

Jacobs ousted hometown favourite Brad Gushue 6-5 in a quarterfinal earlier Saturday. Gushue was runner-up to Mouat in the season's first two Grand Slams.

The Kioti National offers $400,000 in prize money.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2024.