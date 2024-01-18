Season tickets for CF Montreal games sold out

Professional soccer in Montreal appears to be more popular than ever. CF Montreal announced Thursday that 2024 season tickets have sold out.

"We are incredibly pleased to make this announcement today and very proud of this historic achievement," said CF Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais.

Six-game bundles are still available, and will go on sale in limited quantities starting Saturday at 8 a.m. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

CF Montreal’s 2024 MLS season kicks off of Feb. 24 in Orlando. The team’s first home game at Saputo Stadium is on April 13.