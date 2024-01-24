MONCTON, N.B. — Raoul Boilard scored the go-ahead goal 5:52 into the third period and Team Red topped Team White 3-1 in the Canadian Hockey League top prospects game on Wednesday.

Boilard added an empty-netter with 1:20 remaining, along with an assist in the game. Ben Danford contributed the other marker for Team Red at Avenir Centre.

Ryerson Leenders stopped 19 of 20 shots starting the first half of the game, while Lukas Matecha turned away all 19 shots he faced in the second half.

Liam Greentree had the lone goal for Team White. Carter George stopped 11 of 12 shots as the starter in the first half of the contest. Dawson Cowan made 16 saves on 17 shots in relief.

Greentree opened the scoring 1:52 into the second period to give Team White the early edge.

Danford knotted it up at 6:12 of the middle frame before Boilard took control in leading Team Red to victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.