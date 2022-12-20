Leafs D Sandin (neck) will not return against Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin will not return to their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning due a neck injury, the Leafs announced.

Maple Leaf defenceman Rasmus Sandin will not return to tonight’s game due to injury (neck) — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 21, 2022

Sandin, 22, recorded an assist and logged 8:30 minutes of ice time before his exit.

Through 32 games, the Uppsala, Sweden, native has scored a pair of goals and recorded 13 points.

Drafted in the first round (29th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft, Sandin is in his fourth season with the Maple Leafs (2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-present). In his 120-career games played as a Maple Leaf, Sandin has scored eight goals and tallied 41 points.

Sandin recently signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Maple Leafs in the off-season.