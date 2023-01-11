What does Burrow bring to the Bengals? Is there cause for concern with the Cowboys?

The Cincinnati Bengals have secured the AFC North title in back-to-back seasons and will look to fend off divisional rivals Baltimore Ravens one more time as the two teams wrap up Sunday's NFL Wild Card tripleheader.

It was the second divisional title in three years for star quarterback Joe Burrow, who continues to play at a high level with wide receiver and former college teammate Ja'Marr Chase as part of a three-headed monster alongside Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Together, the trio combined for 2,837 yards and 21 touchdowns. The offence was also very efficient taking care of the ball, finishing fourth in the NFL with only 18 giveaways.

Head coach Zac Taylor has completely turned around his team's fortune, going 22-11 in the past two years after going 6-25-1 in his first two seasons on the job.

That window coincides with Burrow's ascend into superstardom, a fact the signal caller seems to be aware of after answering that the Bengals window to win a Super Bowl would be his "whole career".

The Ravens have a steep hill to climb if they want to dethrone their divisional rivals as it looks like they'll be without their field general in quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is still nursing a knee injury he suffered in early December against the Broncos.

That means Baltimore might have to rely on backup Tyler Huntley, who took over for Jackson and went 2-2 before resting the final against game of the regular season against the Bengals. Rookie Anthony Brown got the start and struggled, completing fewer than half his passes and throwing two interceptions in an eventual 27-16 loss.

The strength of this Ravens team has been a defensive unit that finished 10th in yards per game allowed. The unit coached by first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald was heavily impacted by the addition of star linebacker Roquan Smith, acquired late October in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Smith - who has since signed a five-year, $100 million extension - was elected to the All-Pro team and presents a tough matchup for the Bengals offence.

Is it the fourth time in the last five seasons that John Harbaugh's team has made the postseason.

Despite their storied rivalry these two teams have never met in the playoffs before since the Baltimore Ravens came to existence in 1996.

