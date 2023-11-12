REGINA — Tanner Howe scored two power-play goals to lead the charge in Regina's run of four unanswered scores and the Pats defeated the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Parker Berge and Borya Valis contributed one goal apiece for Regina (10-9-1-1), which got 26 saves from Ewan Huet.

Rylen Roersma and Roger McQueen scored for Brandon (8-8-4-1). Ethan Eskit stopped 25-of-28 shots.

Roersma opened the scoring 4:46 into the first period before McQueen made it a 2-0 game 8:39 into the second.

The Pats, however, took over from there.

Howe got things going with 2:51 left in the middle frame, before another three goals came in the third period. Berge put the icing on the cake with a short-handed, empty-net goal with 31 seconds remaining in the contest.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2023.