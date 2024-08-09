PARIS — Marco Arop has qualified for Saturday's men's 800-metre Olympic final.

The 25-year-old from Edmonton ran a time of one minute 45.05 seconds to finish first in the second of three semifinal heats on Friday at Stade de France.

Arop is the reigning world champion in the event, having also won bronze at the 2022 world championships.

He looks to win Canada's first Olympic medal in the event since Bill Crothers earned silver at the 1964 Tokyo Games.

Canada's women's 4x400 relay team also qualified for Saturday's final.

The team of Zoe Sherar, Aiyanna Stiverne, Lauren Gale and Kyra Constantine finished fourth in Heat 2 with a time of 3:25.77 to grab one of two non-automatic qualifying spots on Friday.

Canada finished fourth at last year's world championships in the event and took bronze at World Relays in May while qualifying for the Paris Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.