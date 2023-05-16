Remparts beat Mooseheads in OT, lead QMJHL final 2-1

HALIFAX — James Malatesta's second goal of the game, at 4:25 of overtime, lifted the visiting Quebec Remparts to a 5-4 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Championship Series on Monday night.

The Remparts lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Justin Robidas, Pier-Olivier Roy and Daniel Agostino also scored for the Remparts, who won the series opener 5-1 and lost Game 2 6-3. Vsevolod Komarov chipped in with two assists.

Alexandre Doucet, Mathieu Cataford, Jordan Dumais and Josh Lawrence scored for the Mooseheads, who were outshot 37-26.

The Mooseheads went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Remparts were 0-for-4.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Halifax.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.