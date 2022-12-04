Kone set to join Watford after showcasing his talent at World Cup

Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone is set to join English Football League Championship team Watford, according to a report be Fabrizio Romano. Romano adds that it will be a record transfer fee for Kone's former club, CF Montreal.

Canadian gem Ismael Kone is set to join Watford, here we go — it will be record transfer fee for Montreal 🚨🟡⚫️🇨🇦 #transfers



Pozzo’s project includes Watford and Udinese for near future — it’s the most attractive one for Kone despite offers from Italian, German, Dutch clubs. pic.twitter.com/6yIAPjFG7J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 4, 2022

Kone also reportedly received offers from Italian, German, and Dutch clubs.

Kone, 20, played 26 games with the MLS club last season, scoring two goals and adding two assists. He has appeared internationally for Canada nine times, scoring one goal. He appeared in three games at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, playing 109 minutes.

He follows fellow Canadian National Team player Alistair Johnston in signing with a major European club, after the latter officially signed with Celtic FC on Saturday.