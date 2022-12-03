Canadian defender Alistair Johnston has signed a five-year deal with Scottish football giant Celtic F.C, pending international clearance, the club announced on Saturday.

🆕✍️ #JohnstonAnnounced!



We are delighted to announce the signing of Canadian International defender Alistair Johnston on a 5-year deal, subject to international clearance.



Welcome to #CelticFC, Alistair! 🍀🇨🇦 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 3, 2022

The 24-year-old played the full 90 minutes in all three of Canada's games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Johnston made 33 appearances for CF Montreal in MLS play last season and scored four times with five assists.

“Montreal welcomed me into its family from day one and helped me reach new levels that I didn’t even know I was capable of,” said Alistair Johnston. “I was lucky enough to come into a group with great leadership and talent, and most importantly great people. Although it was only one season together, it was an unforgettable one. It’s not just the records that we broke on the pitch that I’ll remember, but also the connection we built with the entire fanbase over that time. That passion was evident and made playing for this club in front of all of you so special. Thank you.”

"I want to thank Alistair, the man, for his professionalism and his mentality in everything he has done with the Club, but also the player, who has brought us a lot on and off the pitch, for Montreal and the national team. He's an example of the way we want a player to evolve once he joins our team; with clear ideas, while giving everything for the team,” said CF Montreal Vice President and Chief Sporting Officer Olivier Renard. “When an opportunity with a big club such as Celtic arises, we listen to our player."

The Vancouver native has made 77 MLS appearances between CF Montreal and Nashville SC, scoring a total of five goals. Johnston has made 33 international appearances for Canada, scoring one goal.