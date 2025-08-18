Reports: NLL's FireWolves relocating to Oshawa for 2025-26 season

It appears Oshawa is getting a professional lacrosse team as the Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League are relocating to the southern Ontario city ahead of the 2025-26 season, according to multiple reports.

The FireWolves will play out of Tribute Communities Centre, the home of the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals.

The franchise has spent the past four seasons in Albany at MVP Arena. Albany missed the playoffs with a 7-11 record last year.

According to sources, a major reason for the Firewolves' relocation is the fact that many of their players live in the Toronto area, making it difficult to get to Albany for games. Other factors include high-priced workers' compensation insurance fees and poor attendance for home games.

With Oshawa's addition, the NLL will now have seven teams in Canada, including the Calgary Roughnecks, Halifax Thunderbirds, Ottawa Black Bears, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock and Vancouver Warriors.

The 2025-26 NLL season will begin in November.